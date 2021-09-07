Take a Peek Into Sonam Kapoor's 2 Bedroom Flat in London

The photoshoot was done as part of a feature in the September issue of Architectural Digest. Sonam Kapoor told the publication that the vision for the home included “a foundation of rich textures and jewel tones together.” In another picture Sonam rests against a table in a Chanel trench coat and a de Gournay wallpaper adorns the wall.

The powder room at Sonam and Anand’s place is decked in a blue and white floral wallpaper and a gold sink rests against the wall. Several mirrors with intricate gold details are visible including a Venetian mirror. The doors that lead to the dressing room have been carved by Mumbai artisans.

One of the bedrooms, too, has blue wallpaper and has a black four-poster bed. The main bedroom has a dressing table and a chair with a deep blue cushion. A Manjit Bawa artwork can be seen in the mirror.