Sonam Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Meets Anil Kapoor After a Year

Sonam Kapoor with father Anil Kapoor at the Mumbai airport.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Sonam Kapoor, who had been living in the UK with husband Anand Ahuja, returned to India on Tuesday. Anil Kapoor was spotted at the airport, where he had gone to receive his daughter. Sonam got emotional meeting her dad after almost a year.
Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja took to social media to share that he was missing Sonam.
After spending some time in Delhi and Mumbai, Sonam had left for the UK during the first wave of COVID-19 in India. Since then, she has shared posts as to how much she missed being with her family.
On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in Blind.
Published: undefined