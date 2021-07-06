Could Call Out Bollywood Wage Gap Because of Privilege: Sonam Kapoor

Sonam has acted in films like Khoobsurat (2014) and Neerja (2016) to Veere Di Wedding (2018) and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019). She further acknowledged that roles for women have become better but there is still a long way to go.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will next appear in Blind, a remake of a Korean thriller of the same name. It follows the story of an ex-police officer who loses her eyesight and then gets involved in a case. She called her experience on the sets of Blind as “one of the toughest shoots I’ve ever done.”

Sonam got married to businessman Anand Ahuja on 8 May, 2018. Sonam revealed that she's glad she didn't marry someone from the industry.

“I’m really fortunate to have met somebody who is like-minded and a feminist. Thank god I didn’t meet somebody who is from the same industry as me, because their world view can be very limited. It’s all about what’s happening in Bollywood," she told Vogue.