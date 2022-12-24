Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor & Others Wish Anil Kapoor On His Birthday

Anil Kapoor with his grandson.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor was flooded with birthday wishes on 24 December 2022. From Sonam Kapoor to Arjun Kapoor, everyone took to their social media handles to wish the versatile actor. Sonam called her Dad the "greatest", while Arjun called him "Anti-aging ke Badshah."
Sonam Kapoor wrote a heartfelt note on his birthday, "Happy happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world. I love you . You’re the greatest and the best. Everything you do you do for us, everyone should be this blessed. Love you Daddy So proud to be your daughter. @anilskapoor #blessedwiththebest #girldad #24122022 #christmaseve 24 Dec 2022"
Anand Ahuja also wrote a lovely post for his father-in-law, "@anilskapoor 🤗 … Happy Birthday! I’ve always said the secret to your energy have been your curiosity, positivity and ethics. It’s so exciting to see your relationship with our young King develop and I hope that he, along with all of us, continue to learn these traits that you personify everyday."
Booney too, took to Instagram to share a message, "Happy birthday Anil, you have done our family very proud by your hard work which has given you immense success & given us a lot of happiness
You remain the flagship of our family."
Arjun Kapoor also wrote a hilarious note, "Anti-aging ke Badshah @anilskapoor ko happy birthday! Chachu have a super super one! Love you lots."
Anupam Kher also wrote a note, "Happy Birthday my dearest dearest @anilskapoor! I have no idea when we became friends! But I am thankful that we did! From our first award together, to being funny, stubborn, compassionate, emotional, laid back, to using cuss words for the instant communication! We do it effortlessly! Because that is what friendship is all about. Have a blessed day Mr. Kapoor! Love and prayers always! #Friends #Friendship #Saaransh #Mashaal"
