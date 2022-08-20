Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Our Lives Are Forever Changed': Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Welcome Baby Boy

Sonam and Anand released a statement, which was shared by Neetu Kapoor.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome their son.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple released a statement, which has been shared by Neetu Kapoor on Instagram.

The statement read, "On 20.8.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors and nurses, friends and family who have supported us in this journey. It's only the beginning but we know are lives are forever changed".

