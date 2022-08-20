'Our Lives Are Forever Changed': Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Welcome Baby Boy

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome their son.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple released a statement, which has been shared by Neetu Kapoor on Instagram.
The statement read, "On 20.8.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors and nurses, friends and family who have supported us in this journey. It's only the beginning but we know are lives are forever changed".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)