Watch: Sonakshi Sinha Playfully Punches Kapil Sharma for Dig at Shatrughan Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha on the set of The Kapil Sharma Show, singing the Punjabi song Mil Mahiya.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, to promote her new music video 'Mil Mahiya'. Kapil Sharma shared a clip from the show's sets wherein Sonakshi Sinha can be seen lip-syncing the lyrics, "Menu mileya badi mushkil mahiya, Mil mahiya menu mil mahiye. (Come and meet me.)"
Comedian Kapil Sharma entered the frame and said, “Milne aate hain to aapke pitaji kahte hain khamosh (Whenever I come to meet you, you father says shut up)." Sonakshi reacts by playfully punching Kapil.
Sonakshi Sinha is the daughter of the veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha who is famous for his one liner ‘Khamosh’.
In the video's caption, Kapil announced that it was his 'first reel'.
'Mil Mahiya' is sung by Raashi Sood of 'Kinni Kinni Vaari' fame. The music video has been directed by Amith Krishnan, and shot by Enjoy Enjami.
In an interview with DT Next, Sonakshi Sinha revealed that she has been looking forward for an opportunity to work in a music video.
"I was looking at doing a music video because it's been the longest time since I have actually featured in one. And a long time since I have been featured in a film song that has the typical singing and dancing style that I am associated with," Sonakshi said.
Sonakshi revealed that Big Bang Music approached her with multiple songs but she choose 'Mil Mahiya' because it 'got her grooving', adding, "It's the kind of song that I would love to listen to just by myself or with my friends or at a party. It's got that groove to it, it's got that vibe, young, cool, fresh feeling to it."
"I love that the music video is so new age and so vivid, visually so appealing that I knew he'll do a fantastic job with this one and it was exactly that. It was a party on set and we had a blast shooting it," Sonakshi further said.
On the career front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Sonakshi will be seen in a horror film named Kakuda, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.
Published: 01 Oct 2021,02:12 PM IST