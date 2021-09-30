If Sidhu Returns to Kapil Sharma Show, I Have Other Things: Archana Puran Singh

Following Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation as Punjab Congress chief, there have been rumours about him replacing Archana Puran Singh in The Kapil Sharma Show. Archana herself had shared a selection of memes that implied she is ‘more worried than Congress’ at the moment, calling it ‘kissa kursi ka’.

When asked about Sidhu's resignation, Archana told The Times of India that she doesn't take the memes seriously at all. She added that if Sidhu were to return to The Kapil Sharma Show, she would focus on her other commitments.