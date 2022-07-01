'Not Invited to NH7 Despite Being Worthier Than Ram Sampath': Sona Mohapatra

Sona added that an exception to the rule is Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who always has a balanced soundtrack in his movies.

The singer also delved into how the music festival NH7 has a miserable representation of women on stage. "Because of my outspoken nature I have lost a lot of work. I am a bigger live performer than my partner Ram Sampath, but I am never invited to NH7. The truth is, I am maybe the troublemaker or the irritating woman who NH7 will not call. I admit I am flawed. But when I make mistakes I am willing to say sorry and hug someone. Maybe NH7 should do that too".

Sona also spoke about the death and rape threats she received on social media for calling out Salman Khan, the impact trolling has had on her mental health and how women in the industry don't stand up for each other.

Watch the video for more.