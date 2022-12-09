‘Some Male Actors Have Said They Don’t Want to Do a Taapsee Film’: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu speaks about her her first production, Blurr.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Taapsee Pannu is all set to make her debut as a producer with her upcoming psychological thriller Blurr, co-starring Gulshan Devaiah . Directed by Ajay Bahl and produced by Zee Studios and Echelon Productions and Outsiders Films, the film premiered on ZEE5 on 9th December. The Quint caught up with the actor and spoke to her about her film, its take on mental health, why she chose thriller as a genre for her first production, being an outsider in the Hindi-film industry, and more.
Talking about her first production, Taapsee shared, "This was not at all planned. My partner, Pranjal and I were actually toying around with a lot of different ideas but this was definitely not one of them. It so happened that I'd already said yes to Vishal when he brought the script to me. Just a few months before it was supposed to go on floors I thought it'll be nice to step-in. Because it's a very controlled film, I wanted to be a part of it as more than just an actor."
When asked about her journey and the rise of female film producers in the past few years, Taapsee said that she has seen a significant change in the film industry in comparison to how it was ten years back.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty