Don't Need Religion as a Backdrop For Everything: Soham Majumdar on 'Dhamaka'

Actor Soham Majumdar is currently basking in the success of Dhamaka. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film stars Kartik Aaryan in a lead role. Soham is the construction worker's voice, and he spoke to The Quint about how his role was unique.

"When Ram (Madhvani) sir approaches someone for a role, I don't think there's much of a choice. Everyone would love to collaborate with him. Even I wouldn't have hesitated at all, but the only apprehension I had post Kabir Singh was that I shouldn't be typecast. I didn't want to play the typical Bengali guy in Hindi films. In Kabir Singh as well as Dhamaka, my characters weren't Bengalis. I was also offered a number of 'best friend' roles, but I gave them a pass as I didn't want to fall in a bracket. I was waiting, and then something as exciting as Dhamaka came my way".