'Dhamaka' Review: Kartik Aaryan and a Short Runtime Make the Film Watchable

Based on the Korean film The Terror Live (2013) , in Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka we see Kartik Aaryan in a whole different avatar. Unlike the frothy rom coms where he effortlessly works his charm, there is a distinct dark core to the character here. Arjun Pathak is clearly a very unhappy and disgruntled man. In fact, the only time we see him smiling is in the opening sequence, which actually is a throwback to happier times. As of the present day, wearing a dishevelled look, Arjun Pathak aka Kartik Aaryan grudgingly hosts his radio show.

As we know from the trailer, he gets a call from a man who threatens to blow up Mumbai’s sea link. A 'dhamaka' awaits quite literally and the proceedings take a frenzied turn.

With a runtime of a little over 90 mins, Ram Madhvani and Puneet Sharma’s screenplay doesn’t waste much time in coming to the point. Even through we see the horror filled images of huge flames engulfing the bridge peering out of a window or on large Tv screens, the terror and its aftermath unfolds within the four walls of the studio and in the frantic movements of those trying to get hold of the situation. These are the moments when Dhamaka truly shines. Ram Madhvani knows when and how to dial up the tension, give us just enough information so we know what’s happening and are hungrier for more .