Never Dead to Us: Saba, Soha Ali Khan Pay Tribute to Father Tiger Pataudi

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi; Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya, and Sharmila Tagore at Pataudi's grave.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s 10th death anniversary, daughters, actor Soha Ali Khan and designer Saba Ali Khan took to social media to remember him. Soha shared pictures with mother Sharmila Tagore and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, at Pataudi’s grave. She wrote in the caption, “You are never dead to us until we forget you.#inmemory #10years."
Soha also shared glimpses from the prayer meet the family held for Pataudi on her Instagram stories.
Saba Ali Khan posted a video tribute for Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, with the caption, “Abba..... I miss you every day and know you watch over me . It doesn't feel like a decade since you left us... only just yesterday. You'll stay in our hearts forever. Love you always.”
On her Instagram stories, she shared old pictures of her father, and wrote in one, “Quran khani…and more . remembering ABBA.”
In an interview, Soha Ali Khan had talked about how her father had become a stay-at-home dad. “Around the time I was born, my dad had become a stay-at-home father, moving his engagements at home. It’s not like we always saw our father going to work and mom at home,” Soha had said.
She added, “We actually saw the reverse — dad was with us and mom would be away for her work. Since an early age, it taught us that mothers have their own dreams, ambitions and careers, too. It taught us that we should create a supportive environment for that."
Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore had tied the knot with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1969. The cricketer passed away on 22 September 2011.
