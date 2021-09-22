Never Dead to Us: Saba, Soha Ali Khan Pay Tribute to Father Tiger Pataudi

In an interview, Soha Ali Khan had talked about how her father had become a stay-at-home dad. “Around the time I was born, my dad had become a stay-at-home father, moving his engagements at home. It’s not like we always saw our father going to work and mom at home,” Soha had said.

She added, “We actually saw the reverse — dad was with us and mom would be away for her work. Since an early age, it taught us that mothers have their own dreams, ambitions and careers, too. It taught us that we should create a supportive environment for that."

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore had tied the knot with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1969. The cricketer passed away on 22 September 2011.