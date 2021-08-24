Soha Ali Khan Shares Pic of Jeh's First Rakhi With Inaaya

Soha shared a photo wherein Inaaya can be seen kissing Jeh.
Jeh Ali Khan with sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. 

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable photo of her nephew Jeh Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya's first rakhi celebration. In the picture, Inaaya can be seen kissing Jeh. "First rakhi", Soha wrote.

Soha shared another photo of Inaaya tying rakhi on Taimur. "Bound together", she captioned the pic. While Inaaya sat on Soha's lap, Taimur can be seen sitting on Saif's lap.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif welcomed Jeh in February this year. As Jeh turned six months recently, Kareena shared a photo from their Maldives vacation.

