'The Romantics' Dir on Why Aditya Chopra Agreed to Speak on Camera After Denying

Smriti said as the filming began for the docu-series, she had conversations with Aditya about the history of the studio, his father's legacy, his legacy etc. "I took little steps and suggested that his bits be recorded on video so that he can have it archived. Eventually, I took the leap and edited his interview bytes in the series. When I showed it to Aditya, he saw how important his presence is in a docu-series about the legacy of his family and his father. That's how he was convinced", Smriti added.

Smriti also spoke about her fan moment with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. "Ranbir is one of my favourite actors from this generation. As for Shah Rukh, he is someone who has experienced so much of this industry for better or for worse. What was amazing about talking to him was that he is a historian himself of Indian cinema. He had so much to share, not only about his experience as an actor and a star but also a fan of cinema. That was very fascinating".

The Indian Matchmaking director even opened up about how Rishi Kapoor's interview will stay with her forever.

Watch the video for more.

Editor: Arnab Chakravorty