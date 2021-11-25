Smriti Irani Refused Entry to 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Set by Security Guard?

Union minister Smriti Irani will soon be making her debut as a writer with Lal Salaam. To promote her book, Irani had chosen The Kapil Sharma Show. However, as per reports, when the minister reached the sets of the show in Mumbai, a private security guard stopped her from entering the venue.

Smriti Irani does not travel with security, so the guard might have been confused and he reportedly didn't believe the minister when she tried to explain that she was a guest on the show.