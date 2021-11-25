Smriti Irani Refused Entry to 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Set by Security Guard?

Smriti Irani was reportedly not allowed to enter The Kapil Sharma Show set.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Union minister Smriti Irani will soon be making her debut as a writer with Lal Salaam. To promote her book, Irani had chosen The Kapil Sharma Show. However, as per reports, when the minister reached the sets of the show in Mumbai, a private security guard stopped her from entering the venue.
Smriti Irani does not travel with security, so the guard might have been confused and he reportedly didn't believe the minister when she tried to explain that she was a guest on the show.
The reports also stated that the guard said big ministers always have security personnel and the police with them. Smriti reportedly had one hour for The Kapil Sharma Show, and after waiting for half an hour, she left for the airport to go to Delhi. When Kapil Sharma got to know about the incident, he reportedly explained the situation to Irani and apologised.
