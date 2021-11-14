Kapil Sharma Asks Rani Mukerji the Cost of Tomatoes, Watch Her Answer

The Kapil Sharma Show recently recorded an episode with the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 - Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. A teaser released of the episode turned out to be quite hilarious. Bunty Aur Babli 2 sees Rani Mukerji play a middle-class homemaker who has put her days as a conwoman behind her. The film is a sequel to the 2005 hit in which Abhishek Bachchan was in the lead with Rani.

On the show, host Kapil Sharma asked a bunch of questions to Rani amongst them was one about the price of tomatoes in the market. Since the actor plays a regular homemaker in the film, Sharma asked her if she knew the price of tomatoes, to which Rani replies, “Woh toh nahi pata (I don’t know that).” Kapil then jokes, “Itni badi heroine, tamatar ko kahan bhaav deti hogi (She’s such a big heroine, why will she give importance to tomatoes)” which had the audience in splits.

You can watch the clip from The Kapil Sharma Show here: