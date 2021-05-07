Sitar Player Prateek Chaudhuri Dies of COVID Aged 49

Sitar player Prateek Chaudhuri
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Sitar player Prateek Chaudhuri passed away due to COVID, mere days after his father and renowned music maestro Pandit Devbrata Chaudhuri died of the virus. Music historian Pavan Jha confirmed the news on Twitter, and wrote, "Prateek Chaudhuri, the promising talent and son of legendary Debu Chaudhuri is no more. Was struggling hard in ICU and yesterday he joined his father as they walked together on the path of eternity- Rest in Peace Prateek."
He also revealed that Prateek was recovering well and was scheduled to be discharged. "He was doing improvements with his health,as he was also admitted to GTB with Debu ji and was to be discharged from Hospital on Monday, when I last spoke him, but was totally distressed & broken with the death of his father. So so sad! Prateek, sorry, we tried everything (sic)," he tweeted.
Prateek Chaudhuri belonged to the Senia Gharana of music. He was also a professor at the Department of Music, Faculty of Music and Fine Arts, University of Delhi. He is survived by his wife Runa and children Rayana and Adhiraj.
People took to social media to mourn the loss. Classical dancer Sharmistha Mukherjee expressed her 'heartfelt condolences', and tweeted,"Shocked to hear that sitar player Prateek Chaudhuri passed away due to Covid. Few days back, the family lost his father maestro Pt. Debu Chaudhuri. A great loss to the world of Sitar.Also a personal loss to me as Prateek was a good friend."
Prateek had informed everyone of his father's demise through social media. “My Father, The Legend of Sitar, Pandit Debu Chaudhuri… is no more. He was admitted with Covid along with dementia complications and was put in ICU on ventilator around midnight today (1st May 2021)..after which he suffered a heart attack and could not be revived….." he wrote, adding that his father's demise was a huge loss to the industry.
