Sitar Legend Pt Devabrata Chaudhuri Dies of COVID Complications

Pandit Devabrata Chaudhuri.
Sitar legend Pandit Devabrata Chaudhuri passed away on Saturday, 1 May, due to COVID-related complications. He was 85.
Chaudhuri's son Prateek took to Facebook to share the news. He wrote, “My Father, The Legend of Sitar, Pandit Debu Chaudhuri… is no more. He was admitted with Covid along with dementia complications and was put in ICU on ventilator around midnight today (1st May 2021)..after which he suffered a heart attack and could not be revived…..In spite of all efforts and prayers he could not be saved. A to the World of Sitar and Indian Music. Great loss. In grief..Prateek Chaudhuri (myself) Runa Chaudhuri (my wife), Rayana Chaudhuri (my daughter) and Adhiraj Chaudhuri (my son).”
Pandit Devabrata Chaudhuri was admitted to New Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital earlier this week after he tested positive for COVID-19. Belonging to the Senia gharana, Chaudhuri performed across the world for over six decades. He also won several honours, including the Padmabhushan, the Padmashree and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.
