Telugu Lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry Dies of Lung Cancer: Report

Lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passes away.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away on Tuesday reportedly due to lung cancer. The Padma Shri awardee was known for his work for K Viswanath’s film Sirivenella.
Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry was awarded with several Nandi Awards and Filmmaker Awards South. He has written thousands of songs including those for films like Swayam Krushi, Shrutilayalu, Swarna Kamalam, Gaayam, and Criminal.
Several celebrities including Venkatesh Daggubati, Siddharth, and Jr NTR paid tribute to the renowned lyricist.
Jr NTR wrote, "The news that Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry’s demise made me very upset. Although his pen, written by Aluperugaka, is still standing today, the letters he wrote will remain memorable to all as long as the Telugu language exists. I wholeheartedly pray to that God to grant peace to his soul."
Venkatesh tweeted, “Disheartened to hear that Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu is no more. Deepest condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.”
Siddharth wrote that Sastry taught him ‘how to read poetry.’ The actor tweeted, “I was blessed to be blessed by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu. When I was learning Telugu before my first film, he taught me how to read poetry and I thank him for my love for the Telugu language. What a legendary mind. Deepest condolences. RIP Sastry garu.”
Actor Ram Pothineni also took to social media and thanked Sastry for his contribution to the industry, “Thank you #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry Garu for your unparalleled contribution to our industry. You shall forever be remembered and missed. Honoured to have known you and worked with you. Rest in peace sir.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)