Choreographer K Sivasankar Dies of COVID; Sonu Sood, Rajamouli Condole

Sonu Sood, SS Rajamouli, and others condole choregrapher Sivasankar's (Centre) demise.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Twitter)
National award-winning choreographer K Sivasankar passed away due to COVID-19 related complications on Sunday, aged 72. According to PTI, the choreographer was undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hyderabad.
Several celebrities including actor Sonu Sood, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, and choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva expressed their condolences at Sivasankar’s passing.
Sonu Sood, who had offered financial support to K Sivasankar’s family when he was undergoing treatment, tweeted, “Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji. May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss. Cinema will always miss u sir.”
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli wrote, “Sad to know that renowned choreographer Shiva Shankar Master garu has passed away. Working with him for Magadheera was a memorable experience. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family.”
“Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Deepest condolences, May his soul Rest In Peace #RipshivaShankarmasterji,” Prabhu Deva tweeted.
Actor Khushbu Sundar remarked, “We have lost a great talent today,” adding, “#Shivshankar master. Have done dozens of songs with him. I use to specifically ask for him to Choreograph songs which had masti, romance and dance. You will be missed Master ji. #OmShanti #RIP.”
A PR professional had earlier tweeted a plea for help for K Sivasankar which read, “Noted choreographer Shivashankar Master affected with COVID-19 and now in critical condition. Due to expensive treatment the family is unable to pay the bills. Please help.” Sony Sood has responded, “I am already in touch with the family. Will try my best to save his life."
