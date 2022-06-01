Video: Remembering KK, An Iconic Artist and the Voice of an Entire Generation

Playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK was born in Delhi in 1968. He started taking singing seriously after his performance of a song from Raja Rani (1973) when he was in second grade was highly appreciated. He went to become the voice of a generation in the 1990s and 2000s and sang several memorable tracks.

He recorded over 500 songs in Hindi and over 200 tracks in Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, and other languages. Before he moved to Mumbai and entered the film industry, he had worked on over 3000 jingles. The artist who gave the world hits like ‘Dus Bahane’, ‘Khuda Jaane’, and ‘Appadi Podu’ passed away on 31 May. KK gave his last performance in Kolkata.

Here’s remembering the iconic singer, KK.