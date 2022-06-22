Singer Chinmayi Opens up on Surrogacy Rumours Surrounding Birth of Her Twins

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada and her husband, actor-director Rahul Ravindran have recently been blessed with twins — a girl, and a boy. The singer took to her Instagram, on 21 June, and shared a glimpse of the newborns in her adorable post. She also announced the names of twins in the same post and wrote, "Driptah and Sharvas - The new and forever center of our universe."

However, the singer also addressed the buzzing rumours surrounding the birth of her children through surrogacy in a seperate Instagram post.