Singer Chinmayi Opens up on Surrogacy Rumours Surrounding Birth of Her Twins

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada and her husband, actor-director Rahul Ravindran have recently been blessed with twins — a girl, and a boy. The singer took to her Instagram, on 21 June, and shared a glimpse of the newborns in her adorable post. She also announced the names of twins in the same post and wrote, "Driptah and Sharvas - The new and forever center of our universe."
However, the singer also addressed the buzzing rumours surrounding the birth of her children through surrogacy in a seperate Instagram post.
Chinmayi shared two beautiful pictures on her social media accounts. In one of the photos, we can see her newborn baby's little hand wrapped around her finger.
The singer also informed her followers through her post, that she has been shadow-banned by Instagram due to which she could not respond to several direct messages on the platform.
In a befitting response to the trolls, the singer said, "I am absolutely loving these people who are DM-ing me, asking if I had twins through a surrogate, just because I didn't post photos of me being pregnant. Only those who were my inner most circle knew because I was protecting myself. I was and will always be extremely guarded about my personal life, my family, my friends, and my circle. Photos of our kids won't be on our socials either for a long while."
She further mentioned in the same post that she also sang a 'Bhajan' during the cesarean, when her twins entered the world. Chinmayi captioned the post, "Our twins are a GIRL and a BOY."
Singer Chinmayi and actor Rahul tied the knot in 2014. Chinmayi is a multi-lingual singer and a voice-over artist who has sung in scores of prominent films of the South cinema, including Kannathil Muthamittal and Sara Sara, among others. Her recent contribution was the track 'Tere Bina' in Marvel Studios' Ms Marvel.
Rahul, on the other hand, is preparing for his upcoming movie, The Great Indian Kitchen directed by R Kannan. The film will hit the theatres in November, this year.
