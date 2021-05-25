Chinmayi Sripaada, Others Call Out Vairamuthu's Song 'En Kadhala'

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada tweeted, "This song is being telecast in Tamil Channels. The concept of sexual grooming falls on deaf years in this country and here comes something that glorifies this. No wonder he had a pattern to the targets he chose". Vairamuthu was named in the #MeToo movement in 2018 by Chinmayi and several women who had been associated with him either through the music industry or through the hostel run by him.