Chinmayi Sripaada, Others Call Out Vairamuthu's Song 'En Kadhala'

Vairamuthu's song En Kadhala is being criticised by social media users.
(Photo Courtesy: Youtube, Pinterest)
Lyricist Vairamuthu is being called out on social media for penning a song about a school girl who confesses her love for a middle-aged man. The song is titled 'En Kadhala' and has been released by Vairamuthu on YouTube. A number of people have taken offence to the messaging, saying that such content gives rise to predatory behaviour.
Singer Chinmayi Sripaada tweeted, "This song is being telecast in Tamil Channels. The concept of sexual grooming falls on deaf years in this country and here comes something that glorifies this. No wonder he had a pattern to the targets he chose". Vairamuthu was named in the #MeToo movement in 2018 by Chinmayi and several women who had been associated with him either through the music industry or through the hostel run by him.
Another social media user pointed out that the song has been conveniently written from the girl's point of view. "This is exactly how predators groom their victims especially children by subtly making a kiss look harmless. He is trying to normalize this act by romanticizing it through poetry. Like godmen grooming their victims by saying - "I'm Krishna, you're my Radha. We have a bonding that goes beyond human comprehension", Vignesh GR S wrote on Facebook.
People on YouTube have also been criticising the song for its problematic lyrics.
Published: 25 May 2021,07:59 PM IST