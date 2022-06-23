Sidhu Moose Wala’s ‘SYL’ Released: Fans Say ‘Legends Never Die'

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's new track 'SYL' is out.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s song SYL was released on Thursday and fans have expressed their appreciation for the track. The song talks about the The Punjab Reorganisation Act of 1966 and its section 78, the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal (SYL), and more.
The music video ends with the message, “Each one of you is the last hope for protecting the Punjab River Waters to prevent Desertification of Punjab.”
One fan commented, “There was no competition when he was alive and there is no competition even after leaving this world. Legends never die,” and another wrote, “KING OF PUNJABI MUSIC INDUSTRY FOREVER !!!!! IMMORTAL SIDHU MOOSEWALA.”
Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on 29 May in the Mansa district in Punjab.
Recently, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh paid tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala at his Vancouver concert. He dedicated the performance to actor Deep Sidhu and late kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu as well.