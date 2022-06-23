Sidhu Moose Wala’s ‘SYL’ Released: Fans Say ‘Legends Never Die'

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s song SYL was released on Thursday and fans have expressed their appreciation for the track. The song talks about the The Punjab Reorganisation Act of 1966 and its section 78, the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal (SYL), and more.

The music video ends with the message, “Each one of you is the last hope for protecting the Punjab River Waters to prevent Desertification of Punjab.”