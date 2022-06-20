Shehnaaz Gill Makes Her Ramp Debut; Does Bhangra to Sidhu Moose Wala's Song

Shehnaaz Gill walks the ramp.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Shehnaaz Gill made her ramp debut recently and posted a video of her ramp walk on Instagram with the caption, “Debut walk done right! Walked for the super talented designer @samantchauhan at the @timesfashionweek."
"Thank you people of Ahmedabad for making us extra special for me! Your hospitality and love is immeasurable. #ShowStopper #ShehnaazGill," she added.
“I'm so proud of you Gill, you nailed your first ramp,” a fan wrote and another commented, “She's Unstoppable, She's Invincible, wearing confidence and glowing with her strength! One and only THE #ShehnaazGill.”
She wore a bridal look at the fashion show as she walked the ramp for Samant Chauhan, and also performed bhangra to a Sidhu Moose Wala song.
On the career front, Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
