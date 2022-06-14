Siddhanth Kapoor, Arrested on Charges of Drugs Consumption, Released on Bail

(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
Siddhanth Kapoor, brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor, has been released on station bail after he was arrested by the Bengaluru Police on Sunday, 12 June, for alleged consumption of drugs at a party, reported news agency ANI.
Along with Kapoor, four others have also been released on station bail.
They will further have to appear before the police as and when called, Bheema Shankar Gulled, DCP East Bengaluru told ANI.
About 35 people were present during the party where Kapoor was invited. They were all subject to medical tests. Five of them, including Kapoor, tested positive for drugs.
They have been booked under section 22A, 22B and 27B of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
According to police, the rave party was taking place at a posh hotel on MG Road on Sunday night when a police team raided the place.
Police also reportedly seized seven 'Ecstasy' pills and a packet of marijuana from the party spot.
Actor Shakti Kapoor's son, Siddhanth Kapoor, has acted in Sanjay Gupta's Shootout at Wadala, Anurag Kashyap's Ugly, and Haseena Parkar. He has worked as an assistant director on several Bollywood films, including Bhool Bhulaiyya, Judwaa, and Bhagam Bhaag.
His sister, Shraddha Kapoor, was one of the celebrities who were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2020 in the drugs case in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)