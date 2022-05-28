Aryan Khan Drugs Case: SIT Charge Sheet Details 'Grave' Lapses in NCB Probe

The SIT charge sheet mentions that the NCB during its investigation repeatedly overlooked statements by Arbaaz Merchantt – who was also arrested in the case – where he denied any involvement of Aryan Khan.

In his first statement given on 2 October 2021, Merchantt allegedly told the investigating officer that he had kept charas inside his shoes. In the second statement before the NCB, he stated that Aryan was aware that he (Arbaaz) was occasional consumer, and had asked Arbaaz not to carry any drugs to the cruise.

The charge sheet also states that the investigating team treated WhatsApp chats as primary evidence. "Witnesses and accused were asked to join the investigation based on the contents of WhatsApp chat, treating them as if contents of WhatsApp chats are primary source of evidence," it says.