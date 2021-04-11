Siblings Day: Priyanka, Ayushmann, Athiya & Others Share Pictures

Many celebrities posted pictures with their siblings
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Several Bollywood actors shared memories with their siblings on Saturday on the occasion of Siblings Day. Priyanka Chopra, Riddhima Kapoor, and Ayushmann Khurrana, and others, posted pictures. On her Instagram story, Priyanka shared a montage of pictures with brother Siddharth Chopra, and wrote, "Happy #NationalSiblingsDay. Love you."
Priyanka also recently shared a picture of her 'studio life' in London with husband Nick Jonas, where she is currently situated to shoot for her upcoming project Citadel. While Nick sits with his back facing her, their dogs Diana, Gino and Panda rest on the studio floor.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor, and mother Neetu Kapoor posted a picture of the siblings with a portrait of Late Rishi Kapoor. "Brothers are sister are best gift from your parents. Respect and love each other always #worldsiblingsday," she wrote.
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt shared a throwback picture with the actor captioned, "Life was meant for adventures with your sister." Alia Bhatt is currently under quarantine after she announced that she'd tested positive for COVID-19, earlier this month. "Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors," she'd written in an Instagram story.
Shaheen had earlier talked about her bond with her sister in a post on the latter's birthday. "You make life better in an immeasurable number of ways. You are my mirror, my witness, my ally, my support, my audience, my critic, my cheerleader, my entertainment, my sister, my child, my mother and my best friend all rolled into one very cute and clumsy package," she'd written under a picture of the duo.
Here are some other celebrities who dedicated the day to their siblings:
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined