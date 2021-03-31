Pics: Karisma, Neetu Attend Get-Together at Kareena's New Home

Kareena hosted a small get-together on Tuesday evening.
Neetu Kapoor with Riddhima; Karisma with her kids.

On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor hosted a small get-together for her family at her new house. Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima, Karisma and her kids were clicked as they arrived at Kareena's place. Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor and aunt Rima Jain also joined them.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child in February. After a short maternity break, Kareena has resumed work. Apart from chat shows, Kareena has been shooting for endorsement deals as well.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Neetu Kapoor clicked outside Kareena's house.</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Neetu and Riddhima at their casual best.</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rima Jain at the get-together Kareena hosted.</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Karisma Kapoor with her kids.</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Randhir Kapoor.</p></div>
