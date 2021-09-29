Television Actor Shweta Tiwari Hospitalised Due to Weakness; Recovering

Actor Shweta Tiwari.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Shweta Tiwari was hospitalised recently due to weakness and slightly low blood pressure, Shweta’s team informed in a statement. The statement added that she hasn’t gotten enough rest due to her hectic schedule.
The statement informed, “We have been receiving a lot of calls and messages on Shweta Tiwari's health. This it to inform that Shweta Tiwari was hospitalised due to weakness and slight low pressure.”
Shweta's team assured that she is recovering and will return home soon.
Shweta Tiwari was one of the contestants on the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty. Shweta was one of the top 5 finalists on the show with Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Varun Sood. Arjun Bijlani took home the winning trophy.
