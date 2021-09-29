Television Actor Shweta Tiwari Hospitalised Due to Weakness; Recovering

Shweta's team assured that she is recovering and will return home soon.

Shweta Tiwari was one of the contestants on the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty. Shweta was one of the top 5 finalists on the show with Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Varun Sood. Arjun Bijlani took home the winning trophy.