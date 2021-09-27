Exclusive: Divyanka Tripathi On Why She Will Never Do Bigg Boss

Actor Divyanka Tripathi who just took part in the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi talks us about losing out to Arjun Bijlani on the reality show. Divyanka tells us she is overwhelmed by the support and love that her fans have showered on her on the show. The actor's father refused to actually believe that she did not win the trophy on Khatron Ke Khiladi. The popular Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor adds that she's waiting to be cast in a film directed by Rohit Shetty after all the stunts she's managed to pull off on the show. In this candid interview, Divyanka also tells us why she will never be a part of the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

Watch our video chat with Divyanka for more.