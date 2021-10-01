Shweta Tiwari Gets Son's Custody; Abhinav Kohli to Have Visitation Rights

The Bombay High Court has granted actor Shweta Tiwari custody of her son Reyansh, as per a report by The Times of India. Shweta's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has been given visitation rights. Shweta and Abhinav have been engaged in a custody battle for their son for months.

The Times of India report also stated that Abhinav has been given access to speak to Reyansh for 30 minutes every day over video conference and visit him for two hours over the weekends. Speaking to the publication Abhinav said, "The news is true. It's a huge relief for me as I have been fighting the custody battle for months. I haven't met my son for 11 months, so I am elated to finally be able to see him. This is just the beginning and there’s a long way to go.”