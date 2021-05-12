Abhinav Kohli Reacts to Shweta Tiwari's Allegations of Assault

Abhinav also alleged that Shweta didn't allow him to meet their son but he remained calm about it as he didn't want to upset Reyansh. Abhinav shared multiple videos of the child playing with him and Shweta visiting his place to spend time with their son. He said in the video that he never prevented Shweta from visiting him to meet Reyansh, but Shweta has been taking resort to 'illegal' practices to keep Reyansh away from him.

Abhinav added that despite Reyansh wanting to stay with him Shweta didn't listen to the kid. He also expressed his disappointment at certain celebrities for extending support to Shweta.

Shweta is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor's decision to go ahead with her work commitments was criticized by Abhinav, who accused her of abandoning Reyansh. Abhinav alleged that Shweta has left behind their son in a hotel room and despite him not agreeing to her participation on the show has gone ahead.

Sharing the video Abhinav wrote, "Let the truth come out".