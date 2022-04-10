Shweta Bachchan Shares a Pic From Jaya Bachchan's NCC Days; Wishes Her on B’Day

Shweta Bachchan shared throwback pictures of her mother Jaya Bachchan on the latter's birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shweta Bachchan shared old photos of her mother, actor Jaya Bachchan, to wish her on her 74th birthday (9 April). Shweta wrote in the caption, “Mother, may you always smile like you’ve made best NCC cadet or like you have a huge plate of crabs to devour.”
Neha Dhupia commented, "Happy happy happy birthday Jaya aunty," and Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Jaya Aunty."
Abhishek Bachchan also shared a vintage photo of Jaya with the caption, “Happy Birthday, Ma. Love you.” In the photo, Jaya Bachchan is looking into the camera and has a rose in her hair. Tusshar Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Chitrangda Singh, Bobby Deol, and Bipasha Basu wished the veteran actor too.
Jaya’s husband, superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared a birthday message for her on his blog, and wrote, “Past the midnight hour and the FT with wife to wish her birthday 9th April and to admire the modern technology that allows us the benefit of seeing and hearing in real time ..”
He added, “Pensive at times to think of the loss of opportunity in travel to meet dear ones soon .. but shall give the patience and all shall work out soon ..."
On the work front, Jaya Bachchan stars in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.
