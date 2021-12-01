Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Jaya Bachchan Has a Complaint About Amitabh

Shweta and Navya also joined in to pull Amitabh's leg. The clip shows Amitabh defending himself by saying, "Internet agar gadbad hai toh hum kya kare bhai? (What can I do if there's a problem with the internet connection?)" Taking Jaya Bachchan's side Shweta said, "Social media pe photo lagayenge, tweet karenge. (He will share photos on social media, post tweets)". To which everyone burst out laughing.

Navya grabbed the chance and said, "Jab hum parlour se aate hai, nani ko aap bolte hai ki aap itni achi lag rahi hai. Jhoot bol rahe hai hume ya actually ache lag rahe hai. (When we return from the parlour and you tell Jaya she looks good, are you really telling the truth?)" Amitabh turned towards the camera and smiled, 'Jaya, kitni achi lag rahi hai aap.' (Jaya, you look beautiful). To which Jaya promptly replied, "Jhooth bolte hue bilkul ache nahi lagte" (You don't look nice when you lie). Amitabh Bachchan went, 'Arre yaar'. The audience was amused by this family banter.