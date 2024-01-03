'Clinically, I Was Dead': Shreyas Talpade On Suffering a Cardiac Arrest

Shreyas told the publication that he was feeling exhausted for quite some time, but he thought it was because of his hectic schedule. "For the past two and a half years, I have been working nonstop and travelling extensively for my films, Pushpa or shows. However, for the last few months, I was feeling extremely fatigued. It was slightly unusual but since I was working nonstop, I thought I was just a little exhausted which is normal. I loved what I was doing so I kept going. Of course, I got myself checked. I got an ECG, 2D Echo, sonography and blood tests done. My cholesterol was high, and I was taking medication for that. I've had a family history of heart ailments, which is why I was taking precautions," Shreyas added.

Shreyas further told the publication that it was such a big heart attack that he was 'clinically dead.' "Clinically, I was dead. It was a massive cardiac arrest. A wake-up call would be an understatement. This is my second chance at life! I cannot tell you how thankful I am to everyone who played a role in saving my life. And, of course, my superwoman wife, who did everything she could in her capacity to save me. She is the reason we are talking today. It was overwhelming to receive this sort of love and care. These people gave me a second life and it's a debt I can never repay, Ahmed Khan and his wife, Akki bhai (Akshay Kumar), my friends and family have been visiting me at home."

On the work front, Shreyas will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle. The comedy drama is the third installment of the Welcome franchise and will be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah.