Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shreyas Talpade Discharged From Hospital; Wife Deepti Shares Heartfelt Note

Shreyas Talpade Discharged From Hospital; Wife Deepti Shares Heartfelt Note

Shreyas Talpade underwent an angioplasty after he suffered a heart attack on 14 December.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Actor Shreyas Talpade has been discharged from hospital after suffering a heart attack.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor&nbsp;Shreyas Talpade has been discharged from hospital after suffering a heart attack.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Shreyas Talpade, who suffered a heart attack in Mumbai on 14 December, has been discharged from the hospital and is back home now. The actor's wife, Deepti Shreyas Talpade, shared an update on his health and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to fans for their love and prayers.

Also ReadShreyas Talpade Is 'In Stable Condition Now'; Wife Deepti Shares Health Update

Sharing a few pictures of herself with Shreyas, Deepti wrote, "My life. Shreyas, is back home safe and sound. I would argue with Shreyas saying I don't know where to put my faith in. Today I know the answer to my question, God Almighty. He was with me that evening when this drastic event happened in our lives. I don't think I'II ever question his existence henceforth."

She captioned her post, "Expressing heartfelt gratitude for the incredible support and warm wishes. Your messages have been my pillar of strength. I may not have replied individually, but each one is deeply appreciated. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart."

Have a look at it here:

Before suffering a cardiac arrest, Shreyas was shooting for his upcoming film, Welcome to the JungleAfter complaining of uneasiness, the 47-year-old actor was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri, where he underwent an angioplasty.

On the work front, Shreyas will co-star alongside Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and others in Welcome to the Jungle. The film is the third installment of the Welcome franchise and will be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah.

Also Read'Masti Begins': Akshay Kumar’s 'Welcome To The Jungle' Goes on Floors

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT