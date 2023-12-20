Shreyas Talpade Discharged From Hospital; Wife Deepti Shares Heartfelt Note

Actor Shreyas Talpade has been discharged from hospital after suffering a heart attack.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shreyas Talpade, who suffered a heart attack in Mumbai on 14 December, has been discharged from the hospital and is back home now. The actor's wife, Deepti Shreyas Talpade, shared an update on his health and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to fans for their love and prayers.
Sharing a few pictures of herself with Shreyas, Deepti wrote, "My life. Shreyas, is back home safe and sound. I would argue with Shreyas saying I don't know where to put my faith in. Today I know the answer to my question, God Almighty. He was with me that evening when this drastic event happened in our lives. I don't think I'II ever question his existence henceforth."
She captioned her post, "Expressing heartfelt gratitude for the incredible support and warm wishes. Your messages have been my pillar of strength. I may not have replied individually, but each one is deeply appreciated. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart."
Have a look at it here:
Before suffering a cardiac arrest, Shreyas was shooting for his upcoming film, Welcome to the Jungle. After complaining of uneasiness, the 47-year-old actor was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri, where he underwent an angioplasty.
On the work front, Shreyas will co-star alongside Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and others in Welcome to the Jungle. The film is the third installment of the Welcome franchise and will be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah.
