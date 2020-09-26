Sara Ali Khan Leaves NCB Office After Four Hours of Questioning

Sara Ali Khan leaves the NCB office after 4 hours of questioning. She was summoned on 23 September. Quint Entertainment Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor arrive at the NCB office for questioning in drug probe. | (Photo: Viral Bhayani) Celebrities Sara Ali Khan leaves the NCB office after 4 hours of questioning. She was summoned on 23 September.

Sara Ali Khan left from the NCB office in Colaba after over four hours of questioning. She was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau to join the drug-related probe which has emerged after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Shraddha Kapoor is also being questioned by NCB in the drug probe.

Also read: Deepika Leaves NCB Office After Five Hours of Questioning

On 23 September actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were served summons to join drug probe. Padukone is also being questioned by the NCB, she arrived at the NCB office earlier today.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh was questioned by the NCB for four hours on 25 September. “Rakul Preet Singh’s statement was recorded by the SIT today. It will be analysed and produced before the court,” Mutha Ashok Jain, NCB’s director general, told reporters.