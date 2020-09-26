Deepika Padukone Reaches NCB Office, Questioning Underway

Quint Entertainment | (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Actor Deepika Padukone reached the Mumbai Port Trust Guest House in Colaba, from where NCB is operating. Padukone is being questioned in connection with the investigation into a drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Padukone was summoned by NCB on 23 September. Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, were also summoned for questioning on the same day. Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are also expected to appear before the agency on Saturday. Rakul Preet Singh was questioned by the NCB for four hours on 25 September.

“Rakul Preet Singh’s statement was recorded by the SIT today. It will be analysed and produced before the court,” Mutha Ashok Jain, NCB’s director general, told reporters. Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash and Rajput’s former manager Shruti Modi were also questioned in the case on Friday. Prakash has been summoned again on Saturday.