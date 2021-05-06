Jacqueline Distributes Meals as Part of a COVID Relief Initiative

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez distributes food as part of COVID relief
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez did her part to help people during the COVID pandemic by distributing meals in Mumbai. She shared pictures of the event where she can be seen helping the staff at the non-profit Mumbai Roti Bank. It is one of the NGOs her foundation You Only Live Once (YOLO) has partnered with to help in these challenging times. In the caption, she quoted Mother Teresa and wrote, "Peace begins when the hungry are fed."
"I was truly humbled and inspired to visit Mumbai @rotibankfdn today, which is run by former Mumbai police commissioner Mr. D Sivanandan. Roti Bank has prepared and distributed meals to millions of hungry people till date, even during the pandemic. They are the perfect example of what #kindnessbrigade aspires to do and I am honored to be of help to them during these times," she further wrote.
She'd earlier announced the launch of her foundation YOLO as an initiative to 'create and share stories of kindness'. "In these challenging times, the Yolo Foundation has partnered with several NGOs to help in whichever way we possibly can," read the caption.
Jacqueline will also be distributing masks and sanitizers to the Mumbai Police. The Kick actor has frequently been part of humanitarian efforts. In 2018, Jacqueline had partnered with The Habitat for Humanity India to rebuild or repair homes of those affected by the Kerala floods.
Career wise, Jacqueline features in a song in Salman Khan's film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She will also appear in Bhoot Police, Ram Setu, and Bachchan Pandey.
