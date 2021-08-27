Made a Mistake: Shilpa Shetty Shares Cryptic Post Amid Raj Kundra's Arrest

Actor Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram on Thursday to post a cryptic note on making mistakes. Shilpa shared an excerpt from a book that had a quote by Sophia Loren - "Mistakes are the part of the dues one pays for a full life."



Talking about mistakes, the book further stated, "We can't make our lives interesting without making a few mistakes here and there. We hope that they won't be dangerous mistakes or mistakes that hurt other people. But there will be mistakes."