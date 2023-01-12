Shilpa Shetty Recreates Jenna Ortega's Viral 'Wednesday' Dance; Fans React

Shilpa Shetty recreates Jenna Ortega's viral Wednesday dance.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor has joined the ongoing dance trend, inspired by viral gothic dance performance from the popular Netflix series . Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video of herself grooving to The Cramps' 'Goo Goo Muck' on 11 January.
In the video, Shilpa is dressed in a black outfit, with her hair tied in two braids, resembling Wednesday Adams' look from the show. She grooves to the music with an expressionless face and follows the same dance steps.
She captioned her post, "Making this Wednesday count, even if the sun goes down and the moon comes up."
Here, take a look:
Soon after, several fans flooded the comments section of the post. While some debated that her performance was not even close to Jenna Ortega's, others cheered for the actor and called her "iconic" for joining the trend.
Here's how the netizens reacted: