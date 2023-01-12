Shilpa Shetty Recreates Jenna Ortega's Viral 'Wednesday' Dance; Fans React

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shilpa Shetty Recreates Jenna Ortega's Viral 'Wednesday' Dance; Fans React

In the video, Shilpa Shetty is dressed in a black outfit, with her hair tied in two braids.
Shilpa Shetty recreates Jenna Ortega's viral Wednesday dance. 

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram) 

Actor Shilpa Shetty has joined the ongoing dance trend, inspired by Jenna Ortega's viral gothic dance performance from the popular Netflix series Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video of herself grooving to The Cramps' 'Goo Goo Muck' on 11 January.

In the video, Shilpa is dressed in a black outfit, with her hair tied in two braids, resembling Wednesday Adams' look from the show. She grooves to the music with an expressionless face and follows the same dance steps.  

She captioned her post, "Making this Wednesday count, even if the sun goes down and the moon comes up."

Here, take a look:

Soon after, several fans flooded the comments section of the post. While some debated that her performance was not even close to Jenna Ortega's, others cheered for the actor and called her "iconic" for joining the trend. 

Here's how the netizens reacted:

