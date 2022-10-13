In Pics: Shilpa Shetty & Raveena Tandon Get Festive For Karwa Chauth 2022

Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon celebrate Karwa Chauth together.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)
Raveena gets all festive as she strikes a pose with her friends an family.
Raveena shares a picture of her mehendi with her daughter and son's name written in it.
Raveena Tondon takes a festive selfie.
Raveena Tandon looks gorgeous in a selfie with her friends.
Raveena Tandon looks mesmerizing in her embroidered yellow kurta for Karwa Chauth.
Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty take a selfie with their friends on Karwa Chauth.
The Bollywood wives pose for the camera as they look festive in their traditional attires.
Shilpa Shetty poses with Sunita Kapoor.
Shilpa Shetty looks ethereal in her red saree.
Actors Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon are all set to celebrate Karwa Chauth together. The two actors dressed up in their beautiful traditional outfits to commemorate the special day with their close friends and family.
Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival, wherein married women fast for the well-being and long life of their husbands. Taking to social media, Raveena shared some glimpses from the celebration.
