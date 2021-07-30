Shilpa Shetty Defamation Suit: HC Passes Interim Order About Injunction

Actor Shilpa Shetty filed a defamation case in the Bombay High Court against 29 media personnel and media outlets. The case also includes Facebook and Instagram. The suit was filed for ‘doing false reporting and maligning her image’ in connection to reporting about the pornography case involving her husband Raj Kundra.

The Bombay High Court, today, passed an interim order about injunction on her plea. The High Court noted, “No part of this shall be constructed as a gag on media The defendants other than those who've been asked to take down their articles will have to file an affidavit.”

The next hearing has been scheduled for 20 September.