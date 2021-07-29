Shilpa Shetty Files Defamation Suit in HC Against Media Outlets

Actor Shilpa Shetty has filed a defamation suit against 29 media personnel and media houses in the Bombay High Court, for 'doing false reporting and maligning her image'. The complaint is in connection to reporting about the pornography case involving her husband Raj Kundra, reported ANI.

The actor has also moved the Court to restrain the publication of 'incorrect, false, malicious, and defamatory' content against her on websites or social media, reported Bar and Bench.

The hearing for the case has been scheduled for tomorrow.