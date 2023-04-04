'It Was Gigi’s Idea': Shiamak Davar On Varun Dhawan Lifting Gigi Hadid Incident

Shiamak Davar On Varun Dhawan Lifting Gigi Hadid incident
(Photo: Twitter)
Shiamak Davar in a recent interview spoke about Varun Dhawan lifting Gigi Hadid at the NMACC gala and how it was staged. Netizens called the video "embarrassing." And Varun later said that it was staged. Now Shiamar who has choreographed the actors during the event said that it was staged as well.
Shiamar said to Hindustan Times, “Varun told me that Gigi said to him, ‘When you are going to be on stage, bring me up’, to which he said, ‘Okay’. That’s why he picked her up. It was her idea and everything was pre-planned.”
He also spoke about the discussions on consent that are ongoing, “It is not true. It is Gigi who told Varun [to do so].” He also said, “I couldn’t believe how much they (the audience present at the do) loved it. Mukesh (Ambani; business magnate-host) had tears in his eyes and [his wife] Nita (Ambani; philanthropist and host) was wiping them.”
On the other end, videos of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and others dancing were also in circulation.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)