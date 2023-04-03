'Unforgettable 1st Trip to India': Gigi Hadid Posts Pics with SRK, Aishwarya Rai

Gigi Hadid shares pictures from her Mumbai visit.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who was recently in India for the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, took to Instagram to share some pictures from her visit.
Hadid, who wore a stunning golden outfit designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the event, also shared some photos with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, among others.
Hadid captioned her post, "Warmest Thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the Opening Weekend of @nmacc.india! It was an honor to be there to witness your family’s vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class Cultural Center to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India."
"After seeing the opening nights of "The Great Indian Musical" and "India in Fashion" exhibit, I learned so much & know this venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions— from dance to design, from music to art. If you have the chance to visit & see these productions — I HIGHLY recommend!!!! Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love."
Here are some pictures that she posted on Instagram:
Gigi poses with Shah Rukh Khan.
Gigi clicks a photo with Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya.
Gigi Hadid looked stunning in her golden saree.
Gigi poses with her friends on the streets of Mumbai.
Gigi poses with Nita Ambani.
Gigi poses at the Gateway of India with her friends.
Gigi enjoys fresh coconut water in Mumbai.
Gigi posts a picture from the NMACC event.
Gigi posts a stunning picture from the dance performances at NMACC.
Gigi also posted some pictures of the illustrations at NMACC.
Gigi posted a picture of a fashion illustration at NMACC.
