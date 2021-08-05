Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani ‘Romancing’ Doesn’t Impact Film: Shershaah Dir

Shershaah is directed by Vishnuvardhan and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema.
Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan, in an interview, talked about the rumours surrounding Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra and said that their off-screen ‘romancing’ doesn’t matter to him and it doesn’t affect the film. The Shershaah actors have been rumoured to be in a relationship but neither Kiara nor Sidharth have confirmed anything.
Speaking to BollywoodLife, Vishnuvardhan said, “I'll honestly tell you, that didn't even matter to me while I was filming. It is not about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, for me it is Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple; they were playing the characters. For me, it didn't matter – just because they're in a real-life something or whatever is happening, it's their personal life, it's not going to help me for the film.”
He added that it doesn’t make a difference if they’re ‘romancing’ off-screen because their pairing works very well in the film.
“I don't think that's a factor as such. Whether on screen they're playing the characters and off screen they're romancing, it doesn't matter to me,” he said.
Kiara Advani spoke to The Hindu about essaying the role of Dimple Cheema. “Portraying someone real comes with its own set of challenges, and a certain sensitivity and responsibility around it. But as an actor, the source material is given and we try to be as honest as possible to the emotions and personality of the person we are playing,” she said.
Shershaah is an upcoming biographical war film directed by Vishnuvardhan and co-produced by Karan Johar. The film follows the life of Captain Vikram Batra, played by Sidharth Malhotra. It's scheduled to release on 12 August on Amazon Prime Video.
