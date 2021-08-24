Kiara Advani Reveals She ‘Almost Believed’ Plastic Surgery Rumours About Herself

Kiara says, “We as people who are reading comments, we should know where to draw a line." Talking about her reaction the such reactions, she added, “Even though I say that I ignore it, but it is a form of protecting yourself. Be respectful towards others and understand the fact that even we have emotions."

Kiara also recalled an incident where people speculated that she had plastic surgery done. “Main kisi event ke liye gayi thi, jo pictures bahar aaye (I attended an event and some pictures from that surfaced) on different social media platforms, there were a lot of comments about, 'Oh, she has done plastic surgery.' And the irony of it was main almost believe karne lagi ki maine kuch kiya hai apne aap ko (I almost started believing that I did something to myself)."

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Fugly and went on to star in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Khan, and Machine. Her upcoming films include Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan, Tabu-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.