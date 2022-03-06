Shehnaaz Gill Remembers Sidharth Shukla on Shilpa Shetty's Talk Show

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram on Saturday to share the trailer of her upcoming chat show, titled Shape of You. The clip shows a number of celebrities who will take part, including Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill.

In the show, Shehnaaz will be seen showing off her dance moves and talking about flaunting her figure with thumkas. “Agar hum thumke na maare toh wo figure kis kaam ka? (What is the use of having a good figure if we don’t use it to dance?)” Shehnaaz told Shilpa.